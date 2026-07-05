Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), the state's apex recruitment body entrusted with ensuring transparency in government appointments, is facing allegations of widespread backdoor appointments involving individuals allegedly favoured by its Chairman, members and leaders of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Even as a rank list for Office Attendant posts was in force, as many as 10 posts were allegedly filled through contractual appointments. Among those appointed were reportedly the wife of the PSC Chairman's driver and the brother-in-law of a former gunman of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accused in the Nava Kerala Sadas assault case in Alappuzha.

Similarly, a CPM worker from Kozhikode was allegedly included on the PSC's Office Attendant roll while continuing to work in a canteen run by an LDF-controlled cooperative society, with his salary reportedly being paid by the PSC. The nephew of a cooperative society union leader was allegedly appointed as a driver, while another nephew of the same leader was appointed as an Office Attendant.

A staff member of the CPM's mouthpiece was also reportedly entrusted with additional responsibilities, including layout work for PSC publications, as part of an extended contractual engagement, drawing a monthly remuneration of ₹22,000 while working within the commission.

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According to the allegations, these contractual appointments were initially made nearly nine years ago, when no rank list for Office Attendant posts existed. However, even after a common rank list for Office Attendant posts in the Secretariat, PSC, Local Fund Audit and Advocate General's Office came into force, the commission allegedly did not make fresh appointments from the rank list. Instead, the contractual engagements of those already appointed were reportedly renewed every year.

Despite repeated complaints from job aspirants and employees, critics allege that neither the PSC Chairman nor its members have taken corrective action. In several departments, contractual employees with close links to influential persons are alleged to have exercised significant influence over the functioning of various sections. In one instance, the brother-in-law of the former Chief Minister's gunman was reportedly entrusted with supervisory responsibilities for other Office Attendants in the PSC Establishment Section.

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No questions, no accountability

The allegations further claim that, even for contractual appointments, the Kerala Public Service Commission resorted to irregular, favour-based recruitment in violation of a government order that requires such appointments to be made from Employment Exchange lists.

Critics also allege that, after the second LDF government assumed office, complaints of examination-related irregularities became more frequent and that the PSC became increasingly politicised. They claim that while PSC members had previously raised such issues during commission meetings, all 16 current members are LDF nominees, leaving little scope for dissent. Allegations have also been raised that interview marks are decided through mutual understanding rather than through an independent evaluation process.

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At present, five posts of PSC members remain vacant. The vacancies are to be filled by the UDF government. However, the appointments have reportedly been delayed owing to the absence of a consensus on the sharing of the posts.