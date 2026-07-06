The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the Ernakulam District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), on behalf of the Kerala government, have formally taken custody of the newborn baby boy who was found abandoned by his mother, near Forum Mall in Maradu, Kochi, on June 28.

The infant, now named Kiyan, has been shifted to a Special Adoption Agency (SAA) in Angamaly after being discharged from Ernakulam General Hospital. "The infant has been named Kiyan, an Arabic name that means 'royal' or 'king'," CWC Chairperson Ullas Madhu told Onmanorama.

According to him, the baby was in good health after receiving treatment at the hospital. "The doctors have confirmed that the child is stable and fit for discharge. The baby has now been officially taken into the care of the government, with all necessary measures in place to ensure his safety and well-being," he said.

The newborn was found abandoned near a roadside eatery close to Forum Mall in the early hours of June 28. After receiving information, the Maradu police rushed to the spot and shifted the infant to the casualty department of Ernakulam General Hospital. The baby was later admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where specialised treatment was provided. Following the baby's discharge, the hospital authorities formally handed over custody to the CWC and DCPU. The official handover took place at Ernakulam General Hospital in the presence of officials from the CWC, DCPU and the hospital.

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The CWC had earlier registered a suo motu case to examine the circumstances that led to the abandonment of the newborn, and directed the Station House Officer of Maradu Police Station to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident, while the DCPU was asked to submit a comprehensive report.

The case took a dramatic turn during the investigation after police found that the man who alerted authorities about the abandoned infant was not a passerby, but had accompanied the baby's mother and helped her leave the child at the location.

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According to the police, the 32-year-old woman, a native of Idukki and the mother of a 13-year-old child, had been living with her partner in a rented house at Kundannoor. She allegedly delivered the baby alone while her partner was away.

Investigators found that the woman was battling stage-four cancer and believed she would be unable to care for the newborn. She is said to have sought the help of her former colleague and friend, with whom she had previously worked at a supermarket, to leave the baby at the spot.

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Cops said no case would be registered against either the woman or her friend, citing the humanitarian circumstances surrounding the incident. They noted that the man remained at the location and ensured the infant's safety until police arrived.