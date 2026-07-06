Kochi: In a major relief for seven Dalit families facing eviction from the Pariyathukavu settlement at Malayidom Thuruth in Ernakulam’s Kizhakkambalam, the Kerala High Court has stayed all eviction proceedings before the Perumbavoor Munsiff Court for one year, paving the way for the seamless implementation of the state government’s rehabilitation package.

The HC single bench, chaired by Justice TR Ravi, passed the order on Monday after the state informed the court that both the landowners and the residents had signed a government-mediated settlement to resolve the decades-old dispute.

As part of the agreement, the state government has undertaken to construct fully sponsored houses of at least 1,000 sq. ft. for each of the seven families within one year. The court also ordered that the execution petition pending before the Munsiff Court be kept in abeyance during this period, allowing the families to continue living in their existing houses until the new homes are completed and handed over.

However, the High Court made it clear that the landowners’ legal rights would remain protected if the terms of the settlement are not implemented within the stipulated time or if any terms of the agreement are violated.

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Speaking to Onmanorama, advocate Ajith Vishwanathan, the lawyer appearing for the descendants of the original landowner, Kannoth Sankaran Nair, said the court had merely approved the settlement reached between the parties.

“The court has accepted and approved the matter according to the terms. But if there is any violation of terms or if the settlement is not completed within the stipulated time or any other condition is breached, the decree holders are free to proceed with the execution petition at the Munsiff Court. The High Court has reiterated that,” Vishwanthan said.

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The dispute, which dates back nearly six decades, escalated in recent months after repeated attempts were made to execute an eviction order following a Supreme Court verdict in favour of the landowners. The issue culminated in tense standoffs, heavy police deployment and protests by residents in May, prompting the state government to intervene and facilitate a negotiated settlement.

Under the compromise, the landowners agreed to allot five cents of land each to the seven families on an adjacent plot, along with land for an access road. The government will construct the new houses and provide basic infrastructure as part of the rehabilitation package. The agreement also provides for the withdrawal of civil and criminal cases arising from the dispute.

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The land survey for rehabilitation has been completed. On Saturday, the district administration handed over the final land sketches and plans to the residents. The foundation stone laying ceremony for the new houses will be conducted soon.

With the High Court’s order, the threat of eviction has been put on hold, allowing the rehabilitation process to move forward under judicial protection.