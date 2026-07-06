The second employee of a private gold loan company who attempted suicide after a fraud involving around 70 sovereigns of gold has died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased, Aiswarya (34), a native of Venganoor, succumbed at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Monday morning. She had allegedly consumed poison after the gold entrusted to her was allegedly misappropriated.

Also Read TVM woman held in gold misappropriation case after two loan company staffers' suicide bid

Another employee, Anju, a native of Venniyoor, died on Saturday after the two women allegedly consumed poison at Kovalam beach on June 30.

The Vizhinjam police have arrested Sindhu Kumari (53) in connection with the case. She was taken into custody on Sunday and has been remanded in judicial custody.

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According to the police, the two employees had handed over gold ornaments belonging to a customer to Sindhu Kumari to be pledged for immediate cash. When they later sought the ornaments back, she told them that the gold had been sold.

Distressed over the loss of the customer's gold, the two women allegedly consumed poison mixed with juice purchased from a nearby eatery at Kovalam beach. The incident came to light after they were found unconscious and rushed to hospital.

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Police are investigating whether the ornaments were actually pledged or sold and are examining Sindhu Kumari's financial transactions. Vizhinjam Sub-Inspector told Onmanorama that all aspects of the case, including the circumstances that led to the suicide attempt, are being probed. Further investigation, including forensic procedures, is underway.