The rescue of a wounded wild elephant in Kuttampuzha of Kothamangalam has been stalled due to public protests. The elephant fell into a drinking water well next to a house early on Tuesday morning. Forest officials immediately reached the site and began rescue operations, but had to stop midway due to the protests.

Residents are demanding that the elephant, after being pulled out of the well, should not be released back into the forest. They feel that, since the elephant has an injury to its trunk, it is likely to return to the habitat and endanger people's lives and property.

"The elephant should be given proper treatment and then returned to the forest. If not, it would come back again. Elephants usually come to this area early in the morning when children go to school. This could endanger their lives as well. So we demand an action be taken immediately by the authorities," a villager told the media.

A similar incident had occurred in the past, they say, where an injured elephant was rescued and released back into the forest. However, it kept returning, 'troubling' people living in the area.

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Residents are demanding that the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and the MLA hold discussions with them to have the elephant returned. Their demand is that the elephant be tranquilised, given proper treatment and sent to the Kodanad Elephant Training Centre for rehabilitation.

"Taking it to Kodanad is not a practical solution," DFO P Karthik told the media. He further added that the elephant would be returned to the forest.