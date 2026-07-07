Amid the ongoing controversy, N Seshadrinathan took charge as the Kerala State Election Commissioner on Tuesday. Seshadrinathan was appointed to the post while serving as the judge of the Family Court in Irinjalakuda after retiring as the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Lakshadweep.

During his judicial career, he also served as a judge at the CBI Court in Ernakulam, the Kerala State Co-operative Tribunal, and the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunals (MACT) in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. A postgraduate in law, Seshadrinathan is a native of Kozhikode.

The appointment comes days after Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar approved the state Cabinet's recommendation to appoint Seshadrinathan as State Election Commissioner on July 2. The decision triggered criticism from within the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF), with opponents citing his alleged association with the Sangh Parivar. CPM state secretary M V Govindan had also raised concerns over the appointment, alleging the same.

The controversy was first raised publicly by KPCC general secretary P M Niyaz, who argued that appointing Seshadrinathan to the constitutional post could have serious consequences because of his alleged links with Sangh Parivar organisations. Niyaz submitted letters outlining his objections to the Congress leadership and the government and also met Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph. During his meeting with Chennithala, he reportedly urged the minister to investigate the deletion of Seshadrinathan's social media posts that allegedly expressed support for the Sangh Parivar.

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Sources said AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunshi also discussed the issue with Chief Minister V D Satheesan. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which handles the Local Self-Government portfolio in the state government, have also expressed reservations over the appointment. However, those opposing the move have few options left to challenge it as the Governor signed off on the order.

Niyaz, considered a supporter of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, is understood to have irked Satheesan by raising the issue publicly instead of taking it up directly with him. Reports suggest the Chief Minister has declined to meet Niyaz following the controversy. Remarks by Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji and Niyaz's comments distinguishing "true devotees" from Sangh supporters further intensified the political row. The Governor signed the appointment order even as the Congress and the IUML were preparing to discuss the issue.