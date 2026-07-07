Ambalavayal: The presence of mind shown by three autorickshaw drivers helped save a young woman who was found struggling in a water-filled quarry near Phantom Rock at Arattuppara in Ambalavayal on Monday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am at a quarry pond near Nandankavala Junction. According to local residents, the woman, a native of Ambukuthi in Ambalavayal, arrived at the spot on a scooter, walked up to an elevated mound on the opposite side of the quarry and entered the water.

Hearing a loud splash, Gopi, Babeesh and Dileep, all local autorickshaw drivers, rushed to the spot and dived into the quarry. Reaching the woman just as she was sinking, the three men pulled her to safety and swam with her to the opposite bank.

The Ambalavayal police and local residents soon arrived at the site but were unable to cross the quarry pond to reach them.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel shift the rescued woman to an ambulance after bringing her safely ashore. Photo: Special Arrangement

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A team from the Fire and Rescue Services from Sulthan Bathery later brought the woman and her rescuers safely to the shore. She was administered first aid before being shifted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital with serious head injuries.



