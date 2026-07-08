The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy rainfall will continue across Kerala on Wednesday and issued a yellow alert in 11 districts. In view of the forecast, the Kozhikode and Wayanad collectors have declared a holiday for educational institutions in both districts.

A yellow alert has been issued in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Thrissur, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha, with isolated heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 12 cm expected.

In Kozhikode, the district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, professional colleges, tuition centres, madrasas and anganwadis. Residential schools and colleges will function as normal.

Wayanad has also announced a holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday. Schools, colleges and anganwadis will remain closed, while residential schools and colleges have been exempted. Examinations conducted by universities and the Public Service Commission (PSC) will be held as scheduled.

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The IMD has cautioned that persistent rainfall could disrupt normal life in several parts of the state. Waterlogging on roads, reduced visibility and flooding risks in low-lying areas and riverbanks are likely.

The weather agency has also warned of strong winds that could uproot trees, damage power lines and cause disruptions to electricity supply. Partial damage to houses and huts is possible, while hilly areas face an increased risk of landslides and landslips. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert and follow directions from local authorities.

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Squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph and gusts up to 60 kmph, is expected along and off the Kerala coast until Thursday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

According to the IMD, the highest rainfall recorded in Kerala during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday was at Vythiri in Wayanad, which received 12 cm. Urumi in Kozhikode recorded 11 cm, while Nilambur in Malappuram, Ayyankunnu and Chemberi in Kannur received 8 cm each. Vadakara in Kozhikode and Madikkai in Kasaragod recorded 7 cm each.

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Meanwhile, heavy rain triggered a landslip at Kalladi in Wayanad on Tuesday, killing three people at the project site of the twin tunnel project. Nine others were injured in the incident. Chief Minister V D Satheesan is expected to visit the site on Wednesday.