KSRTC bus rams safety wall on Thamarassery Ghat road; three injured
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A KSRTC bus travelling on the Thamarassery Ghat Road collided with a safety wall, resulting in three passenger injuries, one of them serious.
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The accident is understood to have happened as the bus driver swerved to avoid a car on the narrow, rain-affected ghat road, which had poor visibility due to heavy rain and dense fog.
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Despite the collision, passengers praised the driver's swift reaction for preventing a potentially worse outcome, with the most severely injured passenger taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for suspected spinal injuries.
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Wayanad: Three passengers were injured after a KSRTC bus travelling towards Kozhikode hit the safety wall at the third hairpin bend on the Thamarassery Ghat Road around 11 am on Wednesday.
According to passengers, the accident occurred when the driver moved the bus towards the safety wall while trying to give way to a car on the narrow ghat road. Heavy rain and dense fog had reduced visibility in the area at the time.
Passengers said the driver’s quick action helped avoid a more serious accident. The injured passengers were seated at the rear of the bus when the vehicle hit the wall.
One of the injured, Abubacker from Ambalavayal, was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, with suspected spinal injuries. Two other injured passengers were taken to Taluk Hospital, Thamarassery, in the same KSRTC bus. Their condition is reported to be stable.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.