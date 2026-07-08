The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has signed an MoU with SCMS Water Institute to conduct a feasibility study for extending Water Metro services from Aluva Metro Station to Cochin International Airport (CIAL) through the Periyar river.

The proposed service aims to link the existing metro network with the state’s busiest airport through an eco-friendly water transport system, providing passengers with a seamless multimodal travel option.

SCMS Water Institute will act as the knowledge partner for the study and provide technical support, including hydrological and hydraulic assessments, floodplain studies, water resource modelling and sustainability evaluations.

The institute will also assist KMRL survey teams with data collection methods, field studies and technical analysis required to assess the feasibility of the proposed route.

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KMRL said the project would strengthen Kochi’s integrated public transport network and support the development of sustainable, climate-resilient urban mobility solutions. The MoU was signed by SCMS Executive Chairman Prof. Pramod Thevannoor and KMRL General Manager (Civil) Jo Paul M in the presence of KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera.