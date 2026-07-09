A 19-year-old newly wed woman, who attempted suicide in her home a day ago, died in a private hospital, here on Thursday. The deceased, Nasiya, was found hanging in her room at her home at Vettoor on Wednesday.

Relatives rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where her condition worsened and she was shifted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. She died in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Nasiya had been previously hospitalised after she suffered from a bout of food poisoning. After receiving treatment, she was taken to her home at Rathikkal, Vettoor.

Nasiya married Anzar, a resident of Paravur, two months ago. Anzar, who is employed in Kuwait, had to leave for his job within two weeks of his wedding.

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According to police, Nasiya had reportedly told her family that she badly missed her husband. Other than that, there were no known issues between the couple, police said.

The Varkala Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), for unnatural death.

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Naziya is survived by her parents Noushad and Zahira. She has a younger brother. The inquest will be conducted in the presence of the RDO. The body will be shifted to Medical College hospital for postmortem examination.