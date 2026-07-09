Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive probe into the alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

The SIT has been formed following a government order issued on July 8 directing the Crime Branch to investigate the allegations. The order constituting the SIT was issued by State Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandra Sekhar on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police S Ajeetha Begum, who heads the Economic Offences Wing Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, has been appointed chairperson of the SIT. The other members are Superintendent of Police Zacharia Mathew of the NRI Cell at Police Headquarters and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajayanath G of the Crime Branch Headquarters.

The SIT will function under the direct supervision of the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch. The team has been directed to expedite the investigation and submit a progress report to the Police Headquarters every fortnight.

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The order also authorises the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, to induct additional officers or personnel into the SIT if required to ensure an effective and sustained investigation into the case.