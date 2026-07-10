A Class 5 student from Malappuram's Kallingalparamba suffered a fracture in her hand after she was allegedly caned by her teacher for not paying attention in class. Her family has filed a complaint with the police and said they will also approach the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) over the incident.

Speaking to the media, the child said she was taking down notes when the teacher approached her from behind and struck her with a cane. "I was writing down what sir had given us. That's when he came from behind and beat me," she said.

"My hand went numb and I couldn't do anything. Yet the teacher made me continue writing with the same hand," she added.

The girl also alleged that the teacher beat another student who was sitting next to her.

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According to the child's mother, the teacher called her after the girl began crying in pain but attempted to downplay the incident.

"The teacher called me and said she wouldn't stop crying after he had mildly beaten her for not paying attention in class. I asked to speak to my daughter, but I couldn't hear her, and he eventually cut the call," she told the media. "He called me again after a while, saying she still wouldn't stop crying," she added.

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According to a bystander who accompanied the family to the hospital, the school authorities took the girl home instead of taking her directly to a hospital.

Another local resident alleged that several parents had come forward with complaints against the same teacher after the incident came to light, suggesting a pattern of abusive behaviour.

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Following the incident, the family lodged a complaint with the police and said they would also file a complaint before the Child Welfare Committee.

The school is yet to issue a formal statement or respond to the allegations.