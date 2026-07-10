Kerala Students Union (KSU) state president Aloshious Xavier on Friday criticised the UDF-led government over the appointment of leaders with SFI links as government pleaders, saying the decision was unacceptable.

In a Facebook post, Aloshious said those who had worked hard for the party and faced struggles as KSU activists were being overlooked, while those who carried out the oppression were being rewarded.

"The UDF government has no obligation to carry every SFI activist who happens to come along. The decision to appoint members of a group that led repeated attacks against KSU activists at Thiruvananthapuram Law College as government pleaders must be corrected," he said.

He also criticised certain Congress leaders, alleging that those who had repeatedly called upon KSU workers to take to the streets against the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government were now unwilling to respond when approached for the concerns of KSU members.

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"It is an unhealthy trend that the leaders who continuously called for protests and agitations against the Pinarayi Vijayan government over the past ten years are now refusing to answer calls when they are approached on behalf of KSU colleagues," he said.

Aloshious has reportedly been unhappy with the Congress leadership after he was denied a seat in the previous Assembly elections. Traditionally, presidents of Congress-affiliated organisations have been considered for Assembly seats, but Aloshious was not given a ticket from either his home turf in Idukki or neighbouring Kottayam districts.

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However, he clarified that his criticism was not aimed at securing any personal benefits. "I have no intention of arguing for any personal government benefit. However, attempts to ignore fellow KSU colleagues cannot be accepted," he said.

He said the contributions of KSU workers over the past decade, including their protests and struggles, should not be forgotten. "A policy that turns those who carried water and cut firewood into mere spectators cannot be accepted," he said.

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Aloshious added that KSU workers would receive justice only if they raised their voices. "Since fellow workers who love the party may question why I am responding publicly, I cannot avoid writing an answer to that as well. If the belief is that only those who cry the loudest will get their share, then what can one do?" he asked.