Kasaragod: A 45-year-old mason from Karnataka narrowly escaped death after he was allegedly doused with kerosene and set on fire by four fellow workers over a dispute involving ₹3,000 at Mogral in Kumbla panchayat, early on Friday.

The victim, Abdul Gafoor (45), a native of Hubballi in Karnataka and long-time resident of Koppala in Mogral, suffered burn injuries to his back and is undergoing treatment at Kumbla Co-operative Hospital. Hospital officials said he is out of danger.

The attack took place around 5.30 am near the Mogral railway underpass. Abdul Gafoor was walking towards the National Highway to catch a bus to his worksite when he was allegedly ambushed by four men hiding in bushes.

According to his statement to the police, the men intercepted him, and one of them poured kerosene over his body while another set him ablaze. As flames engulfed him, the attackers fled.

Hearing his screams, residents rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire and took him to the hospital.

Police said the attack appears to have been triggered by a financial dispute. Abdul Gafoor told investigators that he owed his fellow masons ₹3,000 for plastering work carried out at a building at Seethangoli in Kumbla panchayat. However, he said the engineer who had engaged him for the work still owed him ₹18,000, and he had informed the workers that they would be paid once he received the amount.

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He also alleged that a day before the attack, he received a threatening phone call from a man claiming to be a police officer. Police are examining whether the threat is linked to Friday's assault.

In his complaint, Abdul Gafoor identified three of the alleged attackers as migrant workers. He could not identify the fourth person. Police said the accused are believed to be staying in a rented house near Malik Deenar Mosque at Thalangara in Kasaragod town.

Kumbla police have registered a case and invoked charges of attempt to murder against the accused.