On a tranquil day in Switzerland, inside the warm and welcoming home of my friends Nibu and Lisa, a rare and memorable encounter awaited me. The prominent US-based Malayalam writer, actor, producer, and entrepreneur, Thampi Antony, was staying with them during his European holiday.

For any lover of literature, this was far from a routine social call. It was a golden opportunity to interact with someone who has spent decades deeply reflecting on and writing about Malayalam literature, the expatriate experience, and cinema. The hospitable atmosphere at Nibu and Lisa's home transformed our meeting into an intimate and enriching conversation.

Image: Special Arrangement

A journey rooted in words

Thampi Antony’s literary voyage began with poetry, sparked during his childhood by the books at his local library in Ponkunnam. Over the years, this passion for reading evolved from poetry to theatre, and eventually blossomed into short stories, novels, and cinema. After moving to the USA, he wrote and staged numerous plays for Malayali cultural associations. These productions were deeply resonant, capturing the nostalgia, hardships, family dynamics, and enduring love for the homeland that define the expatriate experience. Eventually, his creative horizon expanded to include screenplays and novels.

Image: Special Arrangement

While he successfully built a reputation as a prominent entrepreneur in the United States, it is his ability to keep his artistic flame alive amidst the demands of business that truly sets him apart. "Writing is not a pursuit of fame," he remarked during our conversation, his words leaving a deep impression. "It is a necessity that arises when there is a truth inside you that simply must be spoken." For anyone who loves the arts, his advice was beautifully simple yet profound: read extensively, observe people, study life, and translate those raw human experiences into words.

Image: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Preserving cultural roots

Our meeting in Switzerland soon evolved into a passionate cultural exchange, highlighting the concerns of the global Malayali community. Antony spoke with deep concern about the cultural preservation of the diaspora. He pondered how the linguistic pride and community solidarity fostered by the early waves of immigrants could be successfully passed down to the younger generation. For him, a culture and its memories can only survive as long as its language is kept alive.

Despite living in the USA for decades, Antony’s heart remains firmly rooted in the soil of Kerala. Despite his success as both a businessman and an artist, his demeanor remains remarkably humble and grounded. Having written two screenplays and acted in several Malayalam films, he is no stranger to the silver screen. Yet, he holds a clear priority: "Acting gives me joy, but writing brings me a far deeper fulfillment. I am, first and foremost, a writer." This simple statement defines the core of his identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global acclaim and distinct legacy

His contributions to cinema have not gone unnoticed. In 2005, Antony won the Best Actor award at the Honolulu International Film Festival for his portrayal of Dr Acharya in Beyond the Soul, an English-language feature directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Rajeev Anchal. This international honor was a proud milestone not just for him, but also for Indian and Malayalam cinema on the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many in Kerala also recognize him as the brother of the popular action star Babu Antony, Thampi Antony has carved out a highly individualistic legacy. He stands entirely on his own merit - a unique blend of literature, independent cinema, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Disclaimer: The content of this article remains unaltered from the original submission. The opinions expressed are personal. Filed from Switzerland by Kaithamana.