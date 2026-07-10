Imagine ordering a plate of seaweed-infused pasta, noodles, or even a dollop of seaweed marmalade. What once seemed like a niche culinary trend is now a booming reality. Researchers at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) are bringing seaweeds nature's vibrant green, red, and brown marine plants directly to our dining tables, whilst also tapping into their potential for nutraceuticals, eco-friendly packaging, and biomedical applications.

The breakthrough is led by Dr Radhika Rajasree, Dean of the Faculty of Ocean Science and Technology and Coordinator of the Atal Innovation Centre at KUFOS. Her research team includes talented student researchers Rupa Rajan, Vaishali Prakash, Merlin Mary Philip, and Shweta Ashok.

From the seabed to the kitchen

The journey began in 2021. The first step involves harvesting edible seaweeds from the coast, which are then thoroughly cleaned and processed. To make pasta and noodles, the seaweeds are boiled and ground into a smooth paste. This paste is blended with wheat and salt, passed through an extruder, dried, and cut into desired shapes. To serve, one simply needs to boil it in water. KUFOS has also developed a technology to infuse seaweeds with nutritious millets. Packaged in airtight containers, these products boast a shelf life of up to six months. Beyond pasta, the team has successfully developed Japanese-style nori (laver) sheets for sushi, boba drinks, and a tangy orange-and-seaweed marmalade.

A powerhouse of nutrition

For fast-food enthusiasts and children who often avoid eggs and milk, these seaweed delicacies offer an appealing and incredibly nutritious alternative. Seaweed is a powerhouse of essential nutrients, packed with amino acids, potassium, iron, vitamin B12, dietary fibre, and iodine. It serves as an excellent dietary supplement for vegetarians seeking crucial marine nutrients. Regular consumption supports heart health, boosts immunity, and helps manage diabetes by regulating blood sugar levels long-standing reasons why seaweed salads are a staple in countries like Japan and South Korea.

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Eco-friendly packaging solutions

The utility of seaweed extends beyond the culinary world. The KUFOS team has engineered biodegradable packaging films and bio-coating materials from seaweed. Utilising the natural antioxidant and antimicrobial polymers extracted from the marine algae, these edible and eco-friendly packaging films are ideal for preserving fresh seafood, significantly extending shelf life without synthetic chemicals.

A lucrative business opportunity from home

Seaweed is abundant along Kerala's coastlines, particularly in Varkala, Vizhinjam, Azhimala, and Thirumullavaram in Kollam. For domestic or small-scale trials, it can be harvested manually. For commercial ventures, raw materials can be sourced from dedicated seaweed farms, such as those in Kanyakumari. The machinery required, including food extruders, is readily available in the market. Aspiring entrepreneurs can undergo professional training at KUFOS through the Atal Innovation Centre. Starting a home-based seaweed food business requires a modest initial investment of just ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh, promising sustainable profits in a growing market.

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For enquiries and more information:

Contact Dr Radhika Rajasree on 9840927503.