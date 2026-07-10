For many non-resident Indians (NRIs) living in the desert landscapes of the Gulf, returning home to Kerala is synonymous with returning to nature. This longing for lush greenery was the driving force for Abhilash, a long-term expat, when he set out to build his dream home. Having spent years planning his homecoming, he wanted his house to be an antidote to the concrete buildings of his expat life—a sanctuary wrapped in continuous greenery.

Designed by the Ernakulam-based design firm Urbane Ivy, this 3300 square feet tropical home is situated on a modest 10-cent plot in Thrissur. The residence is cleverly tucked away amidst shade-giving fruit trees, making it blend effortlessly with its natural surroundings. The exterior facade is defined by its striking multi-tiered sloped roofs, giving the home a classic yet contemporary tropical aesthetic.

A seamless connection with the outdoors

Inside, the design philosophy revolves around biophilic elements. The custom-designed furniture perfectly aligns with the home's organic aesthetic. The main entrance opens into a formal living area where a sliding-folding glass door reveals a pocket garden, instantly blurring the line between the indoors and the outdoors.

The absolute soul of this home is its spacious courtyard, around which all other spaces are beautifully organised. To maintain a serene atmosphere, loud and vibrant colours were deliberately avoided in favour of soothing, earthy tones on the floors and furnishings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charm of the transition spaces

Adjoining the courtyard is a stunning passage paved with vibrant Moroccan tiles, which serves as the connective tissue of the house. At one end of this passage lies a tranquil water body complete with a soothing fountain, positioned directly beneath a skylight that bathes the space in natural light throughout the day.

The architectural highlight, however, is the double-height staircase area. Here, the design team planted a real nutmeg tree indoors, wrapping the wooden steps of the staircase around its trunk. This dramatic feature serves as a living, growing art installation within the home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanctuaries for leisure and living

Unlike conventional homes, the upper living room is designed as a peaceful, television-free zone. Instead, one wall has been dedicated entirely to family photographs, creating a deeply personal memory wall. Cozy bay window seating adds to the room's warmth, making it the perfect spot for quiet reading or family chats.

Each bedroom is styled with unique colour palettes, using wooden wall-cladding and fluted panelling to create stylish headboard backdrops. The kitchen is designed with a light wooden theme, featuring marine plywood and laminate-finished cabinets, paired with a quartz countertop. Adding to the novelty is a miniature green pocket located right next to the breakfast counter at the kitchen entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

By seamlessly blending green pockets throughout the layout, Abhilash's home has turned every homecoming into an extraordinary, rejuvenating holiday.

Project Facts

Location: Thrissur

Plot: 10 cents

Area: 3300 Sq ft

Owner: Abhilash

Design: Urbane Ivy, Ernakulam

Year of Completion: 2025