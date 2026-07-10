Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-60 result today 10/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RX 114068 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-60 draw.
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The top prize is ₹1 crore, with further prizes of ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh for second and third place respectively.
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Winners have 30 days to claim their prizes, requiring ticket surrender and valid identification, with larger prizes needing to be submitted to the Director of State Lotteries or via approved banks.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-60 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr - RX 114068
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RU 713826
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RO 412262
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0455, 0774, 1459, 1817, 2128, 3513, 4087, 4949, 5250, 5970, 7086, 7539, 7807, 7851, 8307, 8928, 9096, 9562, 9867
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1252, 2114, 2987, 3374, 4349, 4631
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
1159, 1845, 1897, 3879, 4692, 4720, 5281, 6934, 7131, 7420, 7480, 7625, 7700, 7750, 7805, 8271, 8272, 8328, 8561, 8818, 9337, 9373, 9490, 9717, 9922
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya Plus KN-631 result 09.07.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.