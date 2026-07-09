Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-631 result today 09/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PF 129287 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-631 lottery draw, with the first prize set at ₹1 crore (after a 30% tax deduction).
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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Claims for the first and second prizes require surrendering tickets in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or through designated banks, along with valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-631 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr - PF 129287
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PH 377232
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PB 576412
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
1112, 1282, 3305, 3366, 3857, 4444, 4705, 6322, 6574, 6944, 7177, 8094, 8150, 8331, 8799, 8945, 9084, 9403, 9474
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
4792, 5464, 5695, 8573, 8942, 9859
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0047, 1461, 1716, 1969, 2313, 2834, 3131, 3441, 3634, 3687, 3914, 4304, 4351, 4620, 5145, 6594, 7712, 7985, 8016, 8299, 8449, 8452, 9009, 9065, 9349
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0400, 0402, 0490, 0571, 0695, 0713, 0728, 1165, 1319, 1382, 1429, 1499, 1539, 1673, 1747, 1775, 1911, 1933, 2030, 2304, 2511, 2684, 2748, 3303, 3365, 3769, 3785, 4023, 4153, 4260, 4279, 4339, 4363, 4589, 4676, 4918, 4940, 5379, 5671, 5692, 5716, 5811, 5835, 6060, 6077, 6212, 6419, 6479, 6602, 6693, 6757, 6930, 7098, 7119, 7443, 7496, 7923, 7994, 8046, 8114, 8203, 8226, 8300, 8408, 8632, 8832, 8891, 8941, 8992, 9147, 9329, 9370, 9592, 9659, 9848, 9944
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)
0123, 0468, 0544, 0715, 0827, 0828, 0837, 0934, 0995, 1007, 1153, 1178, 1243, 1304, 1516, 1570, 1625, 1651, 1696, 1998, 2069, 2322, 2366, 2576, 2657, 2691, 2755, 2877, 2900, 2958, 3142, 3167, 3211, 3287, 3546, 3675, 3707, 3808, 4081, 4292, 4530, 4576, 4711, 4878, 5009, 5090, 5177, 5393, 5414, 5425, 5474, 5487, 5562, 5703, 5874, 5877, 6232, 6560, 6828, 6898, 7113, 7125, 7131, 7199, 7399, 7486, 7538, 7639, 8087, 8251, 8602, 8625, 8689, 8721, 8765, 8923, 9029, 9159, 9306, 9625, 9670, 9690, 9745, 9965
Ninth prize: ₹100 (156)
0030, 0060, 0281, 0381, 0437, 0445, 0628, 0670, 0823, 0865, 0932, 0966, 1001, 1074, 1158, 1163, 1191, 1193, 1199, 1242, 1308, 1322, 1475, 1523, 1585, 1609, 1644, 1667, 1679, 1728, 1786, 2008, 2126, 2156, 2177, 2411, 2465, 2472, 2676, 2716, 2845, 2878, 2962, 2964, 2969, 3000, 3002, 3056, 3106, 3249, 3282, 3368, 3463, 3537, 3643, 3703, 3854, 3968, 3971, 4008, 4042, 4070, 4094, 4109, 4187, 4313, 4376, 4580, 4818, 4973, 5047, 5123, 5136, 5257, 5266, 5374, 5400, 5423, 5509, 5540, 5577, 5689, 5709, 5710, 5757, 5818, 5979, 6026, 6047, 6093, 6185, 6377, 6434, 6535, 6679, 6775, 6800, 6865, 6880, 6884, 6901, 7066, 7071, 7083, 7090, 7094, 7136, 7139, 7358, 7379, 7453, 7481, 7510, 7519, 7546, 7572, 7585, 7720, 7737, 7783, 7921, 7954, 7961, 7990, 8076, 8134, 8153, 8171, 8304, 8456, 8532, 8540, 8569, 8576, 8697, 8750, 8753, 8794, 8877, 8936, 8984, 8999, 9040, 9128, 9131, 9224, 9267, 9312, 9346, 9373, 9397, 9402, 9537, 9555, 9602, 9682
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Dhanalekshmi DL-60 result 08.07.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.