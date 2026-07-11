"The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog," a quote often attributed to the legendary Mark Twain, resonates deeply with canine lovers worldwide. There is an unspoken truth in these words: the unconditional, unwavering loyalty of a dog often outshines human relationships. Today, dogs have graduated from their traditional roles as backyard guard dogs to cherished family members, finding acceptance as ultimate companions.

This transition from watchdogs to trusted confidants has breathed new life into the professional canine care industry, says Bony Paul, founder of Magical K9 Kennel in Puthencruz, Ernakulam. Bony explains that the term 'K9' is a clever homophone for canine, specifically referring to highly trained dogs. Over the years, he has witnessed a heartening trend of parents buying pups for their children to instil empathy and a sense of responsibility. Similarly, young professionals rely on their pets to destress after a hectic workday, while senior citizens find solace in their silent companionship to ward off loneliness.

A diverse collection of top breeds at Magical K9 Kennel. Photo: Karshakashree

Bony's journey began in his school days when he raised dogs as a hobby. Upon graduating, he decided to convert his passion into a full-time business. He received expert guidance in scientific canine management and training from his friend Vivek Venugopal, a trainer with the Kerala State Police Dog Squad. Empowered with professional insights, Bony established Magical K9, a state-of-the-art facility sprawling over 2000 square feet, offering premium breeding, training, and boarding services.

Selecting the perfect breed

The Indian market is flooded with diverse domestic and exotic breeds, but Bony stresses that finding the right match is crucial. His impressive collection includes Belgian Malinois, Corgis, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Golden Retrievers, Rottweilers, Bullmastiffs, Beagles, Labradors, Dachshunds, Bully Kuttas, German Shepherds, Pomeranians, Dobermans, and the indigenous Rajapalayam.

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For households with young children, Bony recommends lively Beagles or small-sized Corgis. On the other hand, those looking for highly active, intelligent guard dogs with exceptional scenting capabilities prefer the Belgian Malinois. A short-haired German Shepherd remains a highly popular, low-maintenance choice that offers excellent natural immunity. Friendly, sociable Labradors are perfect for open, family-oriented homes, while those wanting a formidable-looking guard dog lean towards Rottweilers. For admirers of indigenous breeds, the Rajapalayam is an ideal pick. Meanwhile, those looking for premium stature and luxury opt for the majestic Italian Mastiff, the Cane Corso.

Photo: Karshakashree

While the German Shepherd remains a perennial market favourite, breeds like Pugs and Labradors have seen a slight decline in demand. The flat-faced Pug is prone to respiratory issues, while Labradors face obesity and joint problems if not exercised properly. Ultimately, Bony advises that any breed can thrive as long as the owner chooses one that aligns with their personal schedule and living conditions. Magical K9 exclusively sells 45-day-old, fully vaccinated puppies with official Kennel Club registrations.

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Nutrition, training, and luxury boarding

Many pet parents take the easy route of feeding their dogs solely commercial dry food, but Bony warns this can lead to long-term health complications. At Magical K9 Kennel, the residents enjoy a wholesome, home-cooked diet featuring boiled carrots, beetroot, pumpkin, green beans, and spinach cooked alongside fresh chicken. High-fibre vegetables aid digestion and keep their coats shiny. This healthy diet is paired with quality nutritional supplements.

Training is equally vital for domestic pets, not just show dogs. Bony recommends basic obedience training starting around three months of age. This initial syllabus includes basic commands like sit, stay, sleep, patient standing during bath time, structured feeding routines, and strict toilet training. He highlights that while professional training sets the foundation, consistency from the owner at home is what truly shapes a well-mannered dog. Offering comprehensive 35 to 40-day training courses also serves as a major revenue stream for his kennel.

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Another highly popular service at the facility is pet boarding. When owners need to travel without their furry companions, they can comfortably leave them in Bony’s expert care. Magical K9 boasts nearly 50 spacious, well-ventilated, hygienic kennels. These facilities often house temporary canine residents belonging to celebrities and high-profile clients. Daily boarding fees for large breeds hover around ₹500, including high-quality food, making pet boarding an incredibly lucrative secondary stream of income in modern canine entrepreneurship.