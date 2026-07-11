Kochi: A 34-year-old Malayalam film production controller was arrested with MDMA in Kochi on Friday. The arrest marks the latest breakthrough in the Kochi City Police's investigation into a synthetic drug network allegedly operated by former gym trainer and Mr Ernakulam title winner, Mohammed Sadiq.

The arrested accused, Vishal Soman, a resident of Vadayar in Thalayolaparambu, was found in possession of 5.6 grams of MDMA, police said.

Investigators said Vishal allegedly purchased the contraband from Sadiq (26), a resident of Edathala, Aluva, who was arrested on Thursday by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) after nearly 390 grams of commercial-quantity MDMA was seized from him.

According to the police, Vishal’s arrest followed the interrogation of Sadiq, during which DANSAF allegedly obtained details of his customers and close associates. The police said Vishal figured prominently in the investigation, leading to his arrest.

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Officials believe the latest arrest establishes an alleged link between Sadiq’s drug distribution network and the Malayalam film industry. Investigators are now examining information provided by Sadiq about other people from the cinema sector who are suspected of having purchased narcotics from him.

The police suspect Sadiq emerged as a major supplier of synthetic drugs in Kochi after the arrest of alleged drug trafficker Kevin B Mathew, a native of Thodupuzha, earlier in March.

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According to investigators, Kevin had allegedly supplied narcotics to the eight-member group, including a doctor, lawyers and businessmen, who were arrested during a raid at a luxury hotel in Kadavanthra. DANSAF later arrested Kevin from his residence at Chembumukku in Thrikkakara, seizing 183.55 grams of MDMA, 93.51 grams of Ecstasy pills and ₹1 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

The police said Sadiq, who was allegedly part of Kevin’s network, took over the distribution racket after Kevin was jailed. The police suspect that synthetic drugs brought into Kerala from outside the state were stored at Sadiq’s temporary hideout in Kumarakom before being repackaged into smaller quantities and supplied to customers across Kochi.

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Sadiq himself was arrested after DANSAF officers kept him under surveillance for several days and intercepted him at Vazhakkala in Thrikkakara. The investigation found that he allegedly supplied synthetic drugs to youngsters, party circles and prominent nightclubs in the city.

Following Vishal’s arrest, the police have widened the probe to identify more alleged customers, including high-profile individuals and others connected to the film industry.