Kozhikode: Four alleged members of a notorious criminal gang, including history-sheeter Mohammed Shamir alias "Aadu Shamir", were arrested from a house in Peruvayal near Mavoor on Saturday in connection with the high-profile kidnapping of an NRI businessman. One suspect managed to escape during the operation.

The arrests were made by a special investigation team from Ottapalam, which traced the accused to their hideout following a tip-off. Police also seized two firearms from the suspects.

According to investigators, the gang resisted arrest by hurling locally made explosive firecrackers at the raiding team, injuring four police personnel. The injured officers were admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. City Police Commissioner A P Shoukath Ali visited them and reviewed their condition.

The accused are linked to the abduction of NRI businessman V P Mohammed Ali, Managing Director of Jeddah National Hospital and Rayan Medical Group, who was kidnapped at gunpoint near Chalissery in Palakkad while travelling to Kochi airport in December last year. The gang allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹70 crore for his release.

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Police said Mohammed Ali escaped from the captors after they allegedly fell asleep under the influence of alcohol. He was later found by local residents and handed over to the police.

The investigation later revealed that the kidnapping was allegedly masterminded by the businessman’s relative, who was arrested earlier. Police have so far arrested around 20 people in the case and said efforts are on to apprehend the remaining accused.