Kozhikode: Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar has urged the Kerala government to constitute a special study committee to assess the economic and social challenges faced by expatriate Keralites amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.

He said the prolonged crisis has created growing uncertainty for Malayali expatriates, making it essential for the government to evaluate its impact and formulate relief and rehabilitation measures.

"Gulf expatriates are facing multiple challenges, including job and income losses, rising inflation, economic instability and mental health issues. The government must closely examine the situation and take appropriate steps to address their concerns," Kanthapuram said.

He also highlighted the issue of high airfares on Gulf-Kerala routes, noting that ticket prices remain significantly higher than those to other Indian cities despite heavy passenger traffic.

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"Expatriates have played a major role in making Kerala one of the best-performing states in the country. Yet, they continue to bear the burden of exorbitant airfares. This long-standing injustice needs a permanent solution," he said.

Kanthapuram further called for a special relief package for expatriates if the conflict in West Asia continues for an extended period. He was speaking after inaugurating the Pravasi Summit organised by the Markaz Global Council at the Markaz Convention Centre in Kozhikode. The summit brought together more than 1,000 participants, including expatriate representatives, community leaders and delegates from 15 countries. The event featured discussions on expatriate welfare, sustainability and related issues.