Kanthapuram calls for relief package, study committee for Kerala expatriates amid West Asia crisis
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A Sunni leader has requested the Kerala government to form a special study committee to examine the economic and social difficulties confronting expatriate Keralites due to the escalating conflict in West Asia.
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The leader pointed out that Gulf expatriates are experiencing job and income losses, inflation, economic instability, and mental health issues, urging the government to address these concerns.
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Concerns were also raised about excessively high airfares on Gulf-Kerala routes, with a call for a permanent solution to this long-standing issue and the possibility of a special relief package if the West Asia conflict persists.
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Kozhikode: Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar has urged the Kerala government to constitute a special study committee to assess the economic and social challenges faced by expatriate Keralites amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.
He said the prolonged crisis has created growing uncertainty for Malayali expatriates, making it essential for the government to evaluate its impact and formulate relief and rehabilitation measures.
"Gulf expatriates are facing multiple challenges, including job and income losses, rising inflation, economic instability and mental health issues. The government must closely examine the situation and take appropriate steps to address their concerns," Kanthapuram said.
He also highlighted the issue of high airfares on Gulf-Kerala routes, noting that ticket prices remain significantly higher than those to other Indian cities despite heavy passenger traffic.
"Expatriates have played a major role in making Kerala one of the best-performing states in the country. Yet, they continue to bear the burden of exorbitant airfares. This long-standing injustice needs a permanent solution," he said.
Kanthapuram further called for a special relief package for expatriates if the conflict in West Asia continues for an extended period. He was speaking after inaugurating the Pravasi Summit organised by the Markaz Global Council at the Markaz Convention Centre in Kozhikode. The summit brought together more than 1,000 participants, including expatriate representatives, community leaders and delegates from 15 countries. The event featured discussions on expatriate welfare, sustainability and related issues.