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Thiruvananthapuram: A KSRTC Priyadarshini bus carrying around 80 passengers crashed into a concrete barrier at Aaramvalavu near Ponmudi here on Saturday. No injuries have been reported, the police said. 

The accident occurred around 5 pm when the bus was returning to Thiruvananthapuram from Ponmudi. The driver reportedly lost control after the vehicle's brakes failed while negotiating a steep curve during the descent.

The bus hit a concrete barrier on the roadside, preventing it from veering further on the road.

An officer from Ponmudi Police Station said the driver's timely action helped avert a major disaster. The road has several steep curves and the bus was heavily crowded at the time of the incident.

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Police said most of the passengers were women and all of them escaped without injuries.

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