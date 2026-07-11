Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on demographic changes in border states, alleging that they were intended to spread hatred and justify the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In a statement, Pinarayi Vijayan referred to Shah's remarks at a recent conference of Superintendents of Police from border districts, where the Union Minister reportedly said abnormal demographic changes in border states were the result of illegal infiltration.

The Opposition Leader said the remarks should be viewed alongside the Centre's decision to set up a new committee on demographic changes. He alleged that the move was part of a broader effort by the Sangh Parivar to divide people and create suspicion in border states such as Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

He also claimed that the committee was being used to build a case for implementing the CAA and the NRC by portraying demographic changes in border states as a security concern.

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According to Pinarayi Vijayan, the narrative around illegal infiltration was being deliberately promoted to create fear and target a particular community. He alleged that, like the CAA, the committee's objective was to marginalise Muslim minorities.

The Opposition Leader urged secular forces to unite against what he described as attempts by the Centre to sow communal discord in the country.