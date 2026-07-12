State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar will seek legal opinion on the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the alleged police atrocity against the Youth Congress workers during previous government's Nava Kerala Yatra.

The report assumes significance as it reportedly includes incriminating evidence against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar for falsifying records and suppression of action against cops for assaulting the Youth Congress workers.

Chandrasekhar told Onmanorama that the report is under scrutiny. "I am in receipt of the report which is being scrutinised. Legal opinion will be sought and file will be forwarded to the Home Department," the DGP said.

During the investigation, the SIT has stated in its affidavit in the Alappuzha court that it has come across instances indicating framing of incorrect records, suppression of material facts, and preparation of records allegedly intended to save the accused persons from punishment. The SIT has cited that the role of previous Investigating Officers and supervisory officers were examined as part of the investigation.

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Ajith Kumar is likely to be promoted as DGP when Nitin Agarwal, Director General, Fire and Rescue Services, retires on July 31. If the Home Department recommends disciplinary action against him based on the findings of the SIT report, the promotion will be affected.

Senior Congress leaders like K C Venugopal has called for stringent action in the assault against Congress workers and the manner in which the case was neutralised with the intervention of highly-placed officials.

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It is alleged that Ajith Kumar intervened to tamper with the original investigation report prepared by the police. The cops, who initially probed the case, had reported that they couldn't find evidence from the CCTV footage to prove the assault.

Further, the police had said that the cops in the escort vehicles acted as per protocol to prevent any untoward incident when the bus carring then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet ministers passed through the junction.

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Ajith Kumar had earlier faced departmental inquiry over his secret meeting with senior RSS leaders. The Congress had alleged that his meeting with the RSS leadership was linked to Thrissur pooram disruption which eventually paved the way for BJP's victory in Thrissur in the General Elections 2024.

When V D Satheesan was the opposition leader, he was scathing in his remarks against Ajith Kumar and Pinarayi Vijayan. He had said Ajith Kumar had met with RSS National General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and later BJP leader Ram Madhav in Kovalam in 2023 and he had travelled in a private vehicle. According to Satheesan, Ajith Kumar had acted at the behest of Pinarayi Vijayan.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has said that suitable action will be taken once the recommendations are received from the Home Department.