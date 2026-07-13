Idukki: A theft has been reported at the house of Mari, the woman who was killed in a wild elephant attack at Sinkukandam in Chinnakanal. Land ownership documents, household items, children's clothes and several other belongings were stolen from the one-room house.

The theft came to light when Mari's two children, who have been staying with relatives after their mother's death, visited their home along with family members to collect essential belongings.

Mari, a native of Sinkukandam, was trampled to death by a wild elephant in front of her children on June 8. Her son Rakshin, who sustained injuries in the attack, recently returned home after completing treatment. Rakshin and his sister Rakshina are currently staying with their paternal uncle at Lakkad in Chinnakanal.

The siblings had already lost their father about a year before Mari's death, leaving them orphaned after the elephant attack.

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When the children reached their home a few days ago, they found that almost all their belongings, except the cots and cupboards, had been taken away. Important documents, including land records, were also missing.

The Shantanpara Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the theft.