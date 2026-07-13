Alappuzha: A young NRI man died by suicide at a lodge near the Bengaluru airport on Monday, just two days after his pregnant wife took her own life at her residence in Mavelikkara.

The deceased has been identified as P S Sanukuttan (35), a native of Edathua. His wife, Harishma (27), was found hanging at her home on Friday.

According to the Edathua police, Sanukuttan was returning home to Alappuzha from Doha after being informed of his wife’s death. "He landed in Bengaluru from Doha and was supposed to take a connecting flight, but he did not board it. Instead, he rented a room at a lodge near the airport and ended his life," a police official told Onmanorama.

The tragedy came to light after Sanukuttan’s relatives, who had gathered at the airport to receive him, raised an alarm when he failed to show up. Upon inquiring with the airport authorities, they learned that he had not boarded the connecting flight. He was later traced to the lodge by the local police. The Marathahalli police in Bengaluru have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

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Local residents noted that the couple had married just five months ago. They initially lived at Sanukuttan's family home in Edathua. However, after Sanukuttan left for Doha two months ago, Harishma shifted back to her parental home in Mavelikkara.

According to Edathua ward member Geemon, Harishma's family alleged that the couple had been experiencing marital disputes. On the day of her death, Sanukuttan had reportedly called her from Doha, and a subsequent argument allegedly drove her to take the extreme step.

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However, Sanukuttan’s parents stated they were completely unaware of any such friction between the couple. Geemon added that the situation grew tense when around eight members of Sanukuttan’s family visited Harishma’s house following the incident.

Meanwhile, the Mavelikkara police, who are probing Harishma’s death, stated that the exact reason behind her suicide is yet to be ascertained. The inquest procedures have been completed, and a detailed investigation is underway. Sanukuttan's body will be brought back to Alappuzha on Tuesday after the postmortem examination.