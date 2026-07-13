Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president and Nemom MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday dismissed reports suggesting that the party was against NSS (Nair Service Society) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, calling them "false and contrary to facts".

In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar said the BJP had never interfered in the internal affairs of the Nair Service Society (NSS) and would not do so in the future.

"The BJP has great respect for NSS and its general secretary G Sukumaran Nair as a powerful community organisation representing the Hindu society," he said.

Chandrasekhar said Sukumaran Nair had extended support and assistance to him after he took charge as the BJP's Kerala state president. He added that he shared a close personal relationship with the NSS general secretary.

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"The BJP, as the ruling political party in the country, will approach NSS and its leadership with great responsibility," Chandrasekhar said, adding that the organisation works for the welfare of lakhs of members of the Nair community.

Chandrasekhar's statement comes at a time when Union Minister Suresh Gopi had criticised the NSS, saying that changes within the organisation were necessary. Gopi had made the remarks while speaking after the inauguration of the Mannam Smriti Mandapam in Delhi.

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Recently, G Sukumaran Nair was re-elected as the NSS general secretary. Chandrasekhar's statement is being seen as an effort by the BJP state leadership to maintain a cordial relationship with the NSS leadership.