Idukki: The carcass of a seven-year-old wild elephant calf was found near Anayirankal Dam in Chinnakanal on Sunday. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the Forest Department discovered the body near Muthamma Colony.

According to forest department officials, the male elephant had been under observation for the past few weeks after showing signs of health complications. Preliminary examination indicated that the animal may have been infected with herpes, which is suspected to have caused its death.

A post-mortem examination was conducted by a veterinary team led by Assistant Veterinary Surgeon Dr Siddharth Shankar, along with Dr Pavizham G Nair of Shantanpara Government Veterinary Hospital and Dr Lakshmi, Veterinary Surgeon at Chinnakanal Government Veterinary Hospital.

Following the examination, the carcass was cremated as per procedures. The proceedings were overseen by Munnar DFO Saju Varghese, Devikulam Range Officer E D Arun Kumar, Chinnakanal Section Forest Officer Harrison Sasi and other Forest Department officials.