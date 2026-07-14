Kochi: Munambam Police have registered a case against the driver of a private bus after a 12-year-old schoolboy was thrown onto the road from the moving vehicle at Cherai. The bus was allegedly being operated with its rear door left open.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place on Monday afternoon near the Cherai Palli bus stop on the Paravur-Cherai Road. The bus involved, named Sulthan, was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner when the accident occurred.

The police said the rear door of the bus had been left open while it was in motion. As the bus moved away from the stop, the 12-year-old passenger, identified as Sayand, lost his balance and fell onto the road.

According to the police, the driver failed to stop the bus after the child fell, did not provide medical assistance or report the incident to the authorities, and instead drove away from the scene.

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The boy suffered multiple injuries, including abrasions and bruises to his face, chin, right elbow and knee.

The case was registered based on the oral statement of the victim, which was recorded by the police at his residence in Cherai in the presence of his father, Subi.

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“The driver has been booked under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 125(a) (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. We have also invoked Sections 134(A) and 134(B) of the Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly failing to stop, render medical assistance to the injured victim and report the accident as required under law,” said police sources.

Meanwhile, the transport department would also initiate action against those responsible, including proceedings to cancel the permit of the bus and suspend the driving licence of the bus driver if violations are established during the inquiry. Notice will be given to the bus driver.