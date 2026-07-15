Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-61 result today 15/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DH 259202 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL-61 draw, held on Wednesday at 3 pm in Thiruvananthapuram.
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The top prize is ₹1 crore, with a 30% tax deduction, followed by second and third prizes of ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively.
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw, providing valid identification and surrendering winning tickets according to specific procedures for higher prize tiers.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-61 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday.
The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DH 259202
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DH 597070
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - DH 738109
Fourth Prize: ₹5,000
2396, 6309, 8466, 1068, 4289, 6655, 8895, 1124, 4519, 7711, 9238, 1447, 4839, 7988, 9954, 1729, 5511, 8109, 9983
Fifth Prize: ₹2,000
3903, 4680, 0379, 7102, 3038, 8820
Sixth Prize: ₹1,000
2410, 1200, 4067, 4081, 2710, 5664, 1188, 4008, 5718, 6709, 6803, 7285, 6221, 7111, 8193, 9393, 8475, 9544, 7314, 8529, 9629, 7055, 7685, 9013, 9791
Seventh Prize: ₹500
0200, 0261, 0541, 0588, 0591, 0912, 1522, 1616, 1768, 0453, 1196, 1996, 2200, 2234, 0439, 1170, 1827, 2405, 2480, 0487, 1369, 1998, 2513, 1429, 2146, 2553, 2174, 2558, 2915, 3154, 3883, 3990, 3762, 4785, 4883, 2827, 4113, 5154, 4392, 5400, 4496, 5417, 3233, 4554, 5488, 5600, 4816, 5612, 5659, 5938, 5950, 6442, 6628, 6837, 6706, 8162, 8224, 6222, 6340, 6349, 6872, 6885, 7924, 8255, 8271, 8515, 8037, 8743, 8108, 8956, 8992, 9251, 9378, 9663, 9698, 9722
Eighth Prize: ₹200
0828, 1171, 1933, 2430, 2742, 3446, 4601, 6059, 6751, 7754, 8277, 8710, 9303, 0904, 1344, 1984, 2529, 2789, 3479, 4661, 6109, 6905, 7871, 8312, 8763, 9417, 0150, 1022, 1377, 2065, 2546, 2805, 3522, 5042, 6231, 7237, 7877, 8440, 8806, 9493, 0241, 1029, 1415, 2118, 2586, 3080, 4012, 5245, 6398, 7318, 8114, 8456, 8860, 9500, 0263, 1073, 1488, 2315, 2661, 3227, 4039, 5325, 6667, 7511, 8131, 8625, 8959, 9529, 0320, 1117, 1784, 2339, 2667, 3250, 4282, 5497, 6738, 7559, 8221, 8664, 9103, 9559, 0450, 1131, 1925, 2368, 2740, 3399, 4410, 5951, 6748, 7705, 8226, 8698, 9281, 9835
Ninth Prize: ₹100
0655, 1499, 1187, 1993, 0443, 1302, 2783, 4000, 5012, 5985, 7051, 8074, 9009, 0500, 1436, 2820, 4050, 5095, 6073, 7145, 8127, 9083, 2835, 4294, 5102, 6190, 7346, 8176, 9217, 0803, 1568, 2908, 4304, 5123, 6216, 7366, 8210, 9264, 0907, 1582, 2913, 4306, 5327, 6364, 7421, 8345, 9316, 0952, 1605, 2919, 4366, 5383, 6372, 7479, 8403, 9363, 0964, 1670, 3237, 4664, 5460, 6451, 7680, 8550, 9373, 0985, 1794, 3329, 4671, 5465, 6530, 7687, 8614, 9596, 1058, 1977, 3492, 4704, 5559, 6653, 7733, 8742, 9655, 3519, 4714, 5568, 6808, 7801, 8769, 9667, 0359, 1237, 2047, 3537, 4721, 5794, 6856, 7891, 8833, 9705, 1254, 2240, 3720, 4815, 5802, 6866, 7938, 8845, 9706, 1257, 2326, 3756, 4935, 5847, 6927, 7954, 8877, 9755, 0362, 1267, 2357, 3868, 4945, 5848, 6937, 7977, 8892, 9982, 0421, 1294, 2684, 3976, 4990, 5873, 7017, 8017, 8941, 9992
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.