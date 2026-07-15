Padma Shri awardee Monippally Pankajakshi, the veteran artist who revived and globalised Nokkuvidya Pavakali, a rare, traditional puppetry art form of Kerala, passed away at her residence in Monippally, Kottayam. She was 90.

Pankajakshi, who was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments, was one of the last remaining links to this unique cultural art form. The nation honoured her contributions to the world of art with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, in 2020.

Mastering a delicate balance

Pankajakshi's journey with Nokkuvidya Pavakali began at the age of eight, under the guidance of her parents. The art form demands extraordinary physical control, concentration and skill. Unlike traditional puppetry, Nokkuvidya Pavakali involves balancing a three-foot-long wooden rod carrying puppet figures on the artist's upper lip, just beneath the nose. The puppets are then manipulated and brought to life purely through rapid eye movements and intense facial focus, without any hand intervention.

Through this demanding technique, Pankajakshi beautifully enacted stories from the Indian epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata. Her husband, the late Sivarama Panicker, was her constant companion and collaborator, composing songs and providing background accompaniment for her performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

From temple yards to global stages

With unrelenting dedication, Pankajakshi elevated this rare art form from the temple courtyards and festival grounds of rural Kerala to prestigious international stages, including major cultural festivals in Paris.

Although age and failing health forced her to retire from active performances in recent years, she was determined to ensure the ancient art form did not fade into oblivion. To keep the legacy alive, she trained her granddaughter, KS Ranjini, who is now the world's only active practitioner of Nokkuvidya Pavakali.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pankajakshi's last rites will be performed later.