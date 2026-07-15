Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer Simple Energy made its mark late in the competitive EV market, but it has quickly managed to carve out a distinct identity. Now, with the launch of its second-generation model, the Simple One Gen 2, the brand has taken a massive leap forward. The upgraded scooter targets five core areas: power, performance, range, features, and pricing, leaving enthusiasts and rivals thoroughly impressed.

Sleek design and minor ergonomic quirks

The Gen 2 features design changes that set it apart from its predecessor while retaining its recognizable sharp profile. High-end variants now come equipped with an updated 7-inch touchscreen console, flanked by new handlebar controls. A tactile joystick on the left handlebar allows riders to switch modes and navigate settings on the go, with the indicator button positioned just above it. Riders with smaller hands might initially find the layout slightly wide, making accidental switch presses possible during the learning curve. In a welcome ergonomic update, the USB charging port has been relocated from under the seat to the front apron near the physical key ignition, where it sits next to a newly added open glove box, ideal for placing a smartphone. However, the floorboard remains somewhat compact, which could feel slightly cramped for taller riders. The fixed battery pack is housed beneath this floorboard. To make the ride more accessible, Simple Energy has reduced the seat height from 796 mm to 780 mm with a scooped-out rider zone. In contrast, the pillion seat remains relatively high and wide, meaning pillion riders may find themselves leaning forward slightly during braking. Storage remains practical with a generous 35-litre boot space under the seat that easily fits a full-face helmet.

Feature-rich digital ecosystem

The premium variants of the Gen 2 offer a high-tech features package. The 7-inch digital touchscreen forms the hub for navigation, geofencing, route map sharing, and scooter telemetry. Riders also benefit from advanced safety and convenience systems, including traction control, a 4-level regenerative braking system, cruise control, and super hold assist.

Industry-leading battery, range, and warranty

Save for the base S variant, the Gen 2 scooters run on a new-generation 5 kWh battery. This battery pack delivers an exceptional real-world range of up to 265 km on a single charge. Simple Energy provides a 750W portable charger, which can replenish the battery up to 80% in about 2 hours 15 minutes using a fast charger, while a standard domestic socket takes 7 to 8 hours for a full charge. A thoughtful battery health feature allows users to cap their overnight home charging at 80% to extend long-term battery health. Taking peace of mind a step further, Simple Energy offers a lifetime warranty on both the battery pack and the electric motor, alongside a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty for the charger.

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Variant lineup and pricing

The entry-level model, the Simple One S, starts at ₹1,49,999. It relies on the previous-generation 3.7 kWh battery pack, offering a still-respectable range of 190 km. Early birds booking the S variant can take advantage of a promotional price of ₹1,39,999. Stepping up the ladder, the Gen 2 4.5 kWh variant is priced at ₹1,69,999, while the top-tier Gen 2 5 kWh model sits at ₹1,77,999. The official pricing for the premium Ultra variant is yet to be announced.

Power-packed performance on the road

The Gen 2 is powered by a high-performance PMSM motor. In the 5 kWh variant, this motor pumps out a peak output of 8.8 kW and a massive 72 Nm of torque, taking the scooter from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.55 seconds. The machine clocks a top speed of 115 km/h and features six distinct riding modes: Eco X, Eco, Ride, Air, Sonic, and Sonic X. Throttle response is crisp and direct. While Eco mode restricts speed to 43 km/h for maximum efficiency, switching to Sonic or Sonic X unleashes incredible acceleration, comfortably cruising at speeds of 80 to 90 km/h without any noticeable vibrations. During testing from Bengaluru Airport road to Nandi Hills, the scooter proved to be an exceptional highway companion. Thanks to its solid weight distribution, the scooter remains highly stable at speeds, making overtaking maneuvers effortless. The digital dashboard dynamically calculates and displays the exact remaining range for each selected mode. Note that the Sonic and Sonic X modes are exclusive to the higher-spec models and are not available on the One 4.5 kWh or One S variants, where Ride and Air modes are best suited for daily urban commutes.

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Verdict

When it comes to pure range, the Simple One Gen 2 is simply peerless in India. It secures the crown of having the longest range among Indian-manufactured electric two-wheelers. Coupled with updated styling, brisk performance, and the sheer assurance of a lifetime warranty on critical electrical components, the ₹1.77 lakh price tag for the 5 kWh version represents a highly competitive, future-proof package.