Kochi: After living under the shadow of eviction for nearly six decades, seven Dalit families of the Pariyathukavu Unnathi settlement took their first step towards a secure future on Wednesday as foundation stones were laid for their new homes in Malayidom Thuruth, marking the beginning of a permanent solution to one of Ernakulam’s longest-running land disputes.

The ceremony, held between 11 am and 11.45 am in keeping with the families’ wish to complete the ritual before the onset of the Malayalam month of Karkidakam, marks the start of the construction phase of a state-brokered rehabilitation package that brought a definitive end to the 58-year-old eviction crisis.

The seven houses will come up on a 40-cent plot demarcated at the rear of the disputed property, enabling the families to remain on the land they have inhabited for generations.

Higher Education Minister Roji M John laid the foundation stone in the presence of Kunnathunad MLA VP Sajeendran, Benny Behanan MP, Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) SP KS Sudarshan, and senior elected representatives and revenue officials. The daughters of late Kannoth Sankaran Nair, Subhadra and Ambika, who secured ownership rights over the property through multiple court rulings, also attended the ceremony along with their families, symbolising the reconciliation that made the settlement possible.

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Addressing the gathering, Roji M John said the rehabilitation reflected the government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable communities and demonstrated that dialogue could resolve even the most entrenched disputes.

“The government’s commitment to build houses for these families on this very land has now become a reality. This dispute had dragged on for nearly five-and-a-half decades and had reached the stage where eviction had become imminent. This settlement was made possible through the collective efforts of the Chief Minister, ministers concerned, the district administration, legal experts led by the Advocate General, and the willingness shown by both families to reconcile,” he said.

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Presiding over the function, MLA Sajeendran said the project sent a clear message that the government would not abandon the residents of Pariyathukavu. “The families of both Sankaran Nair and Kalu Kurumban made compromises to resolve a dispute that had continued across generations. Their willingness to choose reconciliation over confrontation has given this community a fresh beginning. We will ensure that construction progresses without delay and that these families can move into their new homes at the earliest,” he added.

Sajeendran also handed over the mobilisation advance cheque to contractor Sivashankaran, who will execute the project.

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The families of Ayyappan, Chandran, Beena, Babu, Mamatha, Sunil, Mini, who are descendants of Kalu Karumban, are getting the new houses. Each of the seven families will receive a government-sponsored, single-storey house with a minimum built-up area of 1,000 square feet. The homes will include three bedrooms with attached bathrooms, a living room, dining hall, kitchen and sit-out.

Construction is being carried out under government supervision with sponsorship and is expected to be completed within a year, though officials are aiming to finish the project in about six months. During the conciliation process, timber and trees from the disputed property will be used for doors, window frames and other wooden components required for the houses.

“We are finally happy that our fear of getting evicted is gone. As promised, the construction work has started. We hope that it will be completed without any delay so that we can shift to the new houses at the earliest,” said Mini, one of the residents.

Meanwhile, Shankaran Nair’s family said they were happy that the dispute had finally ended. “We chose to give the land because we didn’t want the affected families to spend the rest of their lives in tears or under the constant fear of eviction,” said Sumesh, the grandson of Shankaran Nair.

The rehabilitation follows a landmark Kerala High Court order that stayed the Perumbavoor Munsiff Court’s eviction proceedings for one year to facilitate an amicable settlement.

Under the agreement, Shankaran Nair's heirs agreed to transfer five cents of land to each of the seven families, besides providing land for a three-metre-wide L-shaped access road. The plots have already been surveyed, measured and demarcated, while topographical assessments have also been completed to address seasonal waterlogging before construction begins. Until the new houses are ready, the families will continue to reside in their existing homes.