Kochi: Three people have tested positive for Shigella infection in connection with the suspected food poisoning outbreak linked to Al-Reem Kuzhimanthi Restaurant at Kathrikadavu in Kochi, prompting a full-fledged investigation by the health department, food safety authorities and police.

Ernakulam District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr R Shahirshah said the bacteria were confirmed in samples collected from three patients from Ponnurunni, Nettoor and Malayidom Thuruthu who fell ill after eating at the restaurant. Of the 15 samples tested so far, three have returned positive for Shigella, while additional suspected samples have been sent to Alappuzha for confirmatory testing. The final count is expected later on Friday.

The DMO clarified that only three cases have been confirmed so far, and there are no additional confirmed Shigella infections at present. He said the patients had developed vomiting, diarrhoea and symptoms of food poisoning after consuming food from the restaurant and that samples were collected from those who required hospitalisation.

“Three cases have tested positive. More sample results are awaited. Since those affected had food from the restaurant, we suspect the bacteria infected them from there only. A detailed investigation is pending,” the DMO said, adding that the health condition of those diagnosed with Shigella is satisfactory.

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According to the health department, around 25 people reported symptoms like vomiting after having food from the restaurant. However, samples were collected only from those admitted to the hospital with severe diarrhoea.

The food safety department had shut down the restaurant immediately after the outbreak was reported. Since there were no fatalities, any action against the establishment is likely to involve penalties under the relevant food safety laws, subject to the outcome of the investigation.

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Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Town North Police have registered a case against the restaurant owners based on a complaint filed by a resident of Vyttila-Poonithura. He alleged that his family, including his three children, as well as his brother and his brother’s two children, fell ill after eating food from the restaurant.

During questioning, the restaurant owners reportedly told investigators that contaminated water may have entered their water storage system through a leak in the tank. “We are awaiting the health department’s report before drawing conclusions. The owners have stated that there was a leak in the water tank through which outside water may have entered. Health officials are examining whether this could have led to the ‘Shigella’ contamination. We can confirm the cause only after receiving their report,” a police officer said.

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The officer said the restaurant owners will be arrested as part of the investigation, but added that the offences registered are currently bailable because no one has suffered grievous injuries. “If any victim later develops serious injuries attributable to the incident, the legal provisions may change. We are examining all aspects before proceeding further,” the officer added.

The number of people reporting illness has continued to rise. While initial estimates put the total number of affected over 25, eight more people who recently ate at the restaurant sought treatment at the Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital in Kadavanthra. Two children remain admitted there, while two others are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vyttila.

The Food Safety Department has cancelled the restaurant’s licence and ordered its temporary closure. Food remnants and water samples collected from the establishment have been sent to a laboratory in Kakkanad for analysis. At the same time, suspected clinical samples have been forwarded to Alappuzha for further testing, with the remaining results expected later in the day.

Authorities said the investigation will determine the exact source of contamination and whether contaminated water or another factor caused the outbreak.