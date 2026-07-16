Midnight refrigerator explosion leaves two injured in Guruvayur
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Two elderly residents, aged 67 and 76, sustained burn injuries and breathing difficulties due to a refrigerator explosion in their Guruvayur home.
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The explosion occurred shortly after midnight, causing significant damage and filling the house with smoke.
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The injured individuals were promptly taken to a private hospital and are reported to be in a non-serious condition.
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Guruvayur: Two elderly residents were injured after a refrigerator exploded inside their house near the Parthasarathy Temple in Guruvayur in the early hours of Thursday.
The injured were identified as Ambika (67) and Kuttappan (76). The incident occurred a little after midnight, when the refrigerator reportedly exploded with a loud bang. The force of the explosion left both occupants with burn injuries. They also experienced breathing difficulties after inhaling smoke that filled the house following the blast.
Volunteers of the Guruvayur ACTS Ambulance reached the spot after being alerted and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Chavakkad for treatment.
Hospital authorities said the injuries sustained by both victims are not serious and that they are currently under medical care.