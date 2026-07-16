The Sessions Court in Palakkad will consider a mitigation report submitted by two defence counsels appointed by the state government in the Nenmara double murder case on Thursday before hearing arguments on the sentence for the convicted Chenthamara (61).

The court had earlier found Chenthamara guilty of murdering Sudhakaran and his mother, Lakshmi, who were hacked to death at their home in Pothundi, Nenmara, in January 2025.

Advocate Jacob Mathew, appearing for the accused Chenthamara, had challenged the report filed by the probation officer. The probation officer cited in the report that Chenthamara was beyond any capacity for remorse. Chenthamara's counsel said he was merely parroting the police version and that he hadn't met with Chenthamara. The court had accepted this contention and allowed a personal interview of Chenthamara in prison by two counsels.

The court will also hear arguments on the sentence for Chenthamara. The defence will put forward the argument that Chenthamara acted under a depressed mental state, and this was evident from the fact that he tried to commit suicide by consuming poison soon after he killed Sudhakaran and Lakshmi. The defence will pray to the court to consider the psychological aspect while delivering the sentence.

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Additional Sessions Judge-IV Kenneth George convicted Chenthamara of murder and wrongful restraint after accepting the prosecution's case that the killings were a premeditated act of revenge. Chenthamara, a resident of Boyan Colony House, Thiruthampadam, Pothundi, was on bail in the 2019 murder case of Sajitha, Sudhakaran's wife, when he carried out the double murder. He was later convicted in Sajitha's murder case in October 2025.

Chenthamara murdered Sudhakaran and Lakshmi on January 27, 2025. The prosecution examined 132 witnesses, of whom 81 testified before the court. Although four witnesses, close relatives of the accused, turned hostile, the prosecution relied on forensic evidence, call records, bloodstains and witness testimonies to establish its case and is expected to seek the death penalty.

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The defence, however, maintained that the prosecution failed to prove motive beyond a reasonable doubt and did not produce sufficient evidence to sustain the conviction. Despite his lawyers advising him against making statements that could influence the sentencing, Chenthamara addressed the court, saying: "I am not Gandhi to show the other cheek if I get slapped. If needed, I will kill more."

Police said Chenthamara had bought the machete used in the killings several days in advance and attempted to mislead investigators by placing a vial of poison inside the house. According to the remand report, he told investigators he was satisfied that he had executed his plan meticulously.