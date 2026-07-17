Imagine turning a small 11-cent plot into a flourishing green enterprise that yields over ₹1 lakh every month. For Suja KS, a BTech IT graduate from Cherupoika in Kollam, this is not just a dream but a daily reality. Having spent 15 years as an expat abroad, Suja decided to return to her roots and explore the possibilities of high-tech agriculture. Today, her high-yield soil-less lettuce farm is a shining example of modern agripreneurship.

Growing greens without soil

Inside a neatly designed 6000-square-foot polyhouse on an 11-cent plot, rows of vibrant lettuce plants thrive on elevated plastic channels. These plants have no connection to soil; instead, they receive all their essential nutrients directly through a precisely controlled water-circulation system. This hydroponic farming setup houses around 7000 plants arranged neatly across 18 tables, elevated over a metre off the ground to make maintenance and harvesting incredibly efficient.

From seed to harvest in 28 days

One of the biggest advantages of Suja’s hydroponic setup is the rapid growth cycle. The lettuce is ready for harvest within just 28 days of planting. She specialises in growing premium varieties like Batavia and Romaine, with high-quality seeds sourced directly from the Netherlands to ensure zero wastage during germination. Each plant is harvested when it weighs between 125g and 175g. With market prices ranging from ₹110 to ₹160 per kilogram, the financial returns are highly lucrative. While Suja initially had doubts about the market demand, her thorough market research paid off, finding high demand among premium hotels, hypermarkets, and supermarkets across the region.

Pest-free and nutrient-rich

Because the cultivation takes place inside a protected polyhouse, the crops are completely free from pests and diseases, eliminating the need for chemical pesticides. This makes her lettuce a completely safe, pesticide-free option for health-conscious consumers. Rich in dietary fibre, essential vitamins, and powerful antioxidants, lettuce is highly recommended for diabetics and those on weight-management diets. Its crisp texture makes it an essential ingredient in modern culinary favourites like burgers, wraps, sandwiches, and fresh salads.

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Backed by government support and aiming higher

Suja’s inspiring venture has also received financial backing from the State Horticulture Mission, facilitated through the Pavithreswaram Krishi Bhavan. Buoyed by the resounding success of her lettuce venture, the tech-graduate-turned-farmer is already looking to expand. She is preparing to set up more polyhouses to grow premium berries, including blueberries and raspberries, proving that modern technology can indeed revolutionise traditional farming.