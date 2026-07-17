Thiruvananthapuram: Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and others after they got trapped inside a lift at Prasanth Hotel near PMG Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, Tharoor, his personal staff members and three others were trapped inside the lift around 7.40 pm. The rescue team opened the lift door using a hydraulic spreader and brought all those trapped out safely.

Tharoor told the media that lift mechanics were initially called, but they could not resolve the issue. When the hotel staff were also unable to help, they decided to call the Fire and Rescue Services.

"I have a good opinion about the Fire and Rescue Services. The officers here did a good job. They reached the spot within five minutes. Very good, and thank you very much," he said.