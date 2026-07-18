In an era where vibrant public spaces for community gatherings are rapidly vanishing, an innovative architectural marvel in Kerala offers a refreshing blueprint for the future. Designed around a majestic mango tree on a 25-cent plot near Irumpanam Junction in Tripunithura, this eco-friendly building has captured global attention by winning a prestigious United Nations recognition.

The project, named 'Shala-twam' (A Space for You), received a Special Mention at the UN-Habitat UIA Award 2030. The accolade was announced during the World Urban Forum held in Baku from 17 to 22 May. Envisioned by Neelima, a resident of Tripunithura, the project was brought to life by Architect Manasi P of Bhoomija Creations, an architectural consultancy firm based near Pattambi.

Apparel manufacturing and distribution unit

Apparel manufacturing and distribution unit

Among the diverse facilities integrated into this structure is Nilambari, a dedicated garment manufacturing and distribution unit. This commercial venture operates harmoniously alongside the cultural and spiritual spaces of the complex, proving that business and community welfare can coexist under a single sustainable roof.

Creative performance stage and community gathering hub

Creative performance stage and community gathering hub

The heart of Shala-twam lies in its ability to bring people together. The design features a beautifully crafted open-air theatre and community space, designed specifically to host cultural programmes, performances, and local gatherings. This versatile space serves as a social bridge, reconnecting the local neighbourhood with the arts and each other.

Tranquil yoga studio and holistic space

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Tranquil yoga studio and holistic space

The building also houses 'Moving Temple', a serene yoga institute designed to foster physical and mental well-being. Built using natural materials such as granite, country bricks, and traditional clay roof tiles, the architecture optimises natural wind flow and daylight, minimising the reliance on artificial cooling and lighting. By prioritising sustainable, locally sourced materials, the architects have successfully created a climate-responsive structure that thrives on minimal resource consumption.

Shala-twam is more than just a structural achievement; it is a living ecosystem. Surrounded by lush greenery, flowering plants, and mature trees, the space has become a sanctuary not only for local residents but also for a vibrant array of birds and butterflies. For those seeking sustainable architectural inspiration or collaboration, Architect Manasi P of Bhoomija Creations can be contacted at +91 98953 53291.