Kochi: Popular yet controversial Malayalam YouTuber Aju Alex, popularly known by his online name ‘Chekuthan’, was allegedly assaulted by a group of five men in Kochi on Thursday. The incident took place near the Edappally Toll Junction late Thursday night. The Kalamassery Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused in connection with the incident.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm when Alex (44), a native of Thiruvalla currently residing in Kaloor, was stepping out of a roadside eatery near the Edappally Toll Junction along with his friend Sharon.

Police said five men arrived at the spot in a car. One of the accused, described in the FIR as around six feet tall, fair-complexioned and dressed in a black T-shirt and blue jeans, allegedly confronted the YouTuber after recognising him.

According to Alex’s complaint, the man called out to his companions, saying, “Hey, we got Chekuthan! We are Mohanlal fans. Aren’t you the one who posts videos against Mohanlal? I have been looking out for you.”

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The accused persons then allegedly grabbed Alex, dragged him aside and struck him on the left side of his neck, while the remaining four men allegedly joined in and encouraged the assault. Alex sustained a severe contusion to his neck and a dislocated or loosened jaw in the attack, according to the complaint.

Following the assault, Alex and Sharon went to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, the group allegedly followed them to the hospital and confronted them again.

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The FIR states that the prime accused pointed at Alex and Sharon, abused them and threatened them with dire consequences, allegedly saying, “Did you come here to file a case against us? Go die, or else I will finish you off.”

Alex later approached the Kalamassery Police Station and gave a detailed statement, based on which a case was registered.

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The five unidentified accused have been booked under Sections 189 and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for unlawful assembly and offences committed in prosecution of a common object, Section 126(2) for wrongful restraint, Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, and Section 351(2) for criminal intimidation.

The police said efforts are underway to identify the accused by tracing the vehicle used in the incident. A detailed investigation is in progress.

Alex, better known as ‘Chekuthan’ on social media, is known for his videos critical of several Malayalam film personalities, including Mohanlal and Mammootty, often drawing strong reactions from fan groups.