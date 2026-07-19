Have you noticed the eyes of your tilapia fish protruding unnaturally? This troubling condition, scientifically known as exophthalmia, is commonly referred to as "pop-eye". It can manifest in either a single eye or affect both eyes simultaneously. While it might look alarming, understanding the underlying triggers can help you address the issue effectively and save your aquatic livestock.

What causes pop-eye in fish?

The primary culprit behind pop-eye is poor water quality. When the aquatic environment deteriorates, fish experience extreme physiological stress. Specifically, if total ammonia levels exceed 2 ppm, nitrite levels surpass 0.5 ppm, or nitrate levels go beyond 50 ppm, it triggers severe stress. This typically leads to bilateral pop-eye, where both eyes bulge out. Sudden fluctuations in the water's pH (acid-base balance) can also provoke this condition.

Physical injuries and social dynamics

Another common cause is physical trauma, which usually affects only one eye initially. This can happen due to aggressive behaviour or fighting among fish, rough handling during transfer, or scrapes from sharp objects inside the tank or pond. To minimise this risk, it is crucial to stock compatible fish species together and provide them with a highly nutritious diet to aid recovery.

Pathogenic infections

Infections from bacteria, viruses (such as Tilapia Lake Virus), or parasites are major drivers of exophthalmia. Bacterial infections are the most common pathogens responsible for this ailment. Species of bacteria such as Streptococcus, Aeromonas, and Vibrio cause fluid to accumulate behind the eye socket, forcing the eyes outward. Additionally, a deficiency in Vitamin A can lead to eye protrusion and eventual vision loss.

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How to treat and manage pop-eye

While fish suffering from pop-eye do not usually die immediately, the condition can be fatal if left untreated. The moment you observe symptoms, your first step should be analysing the water quality. If parameters are off, immediately perform a 30% to 40% water change to reduce toxic loads and replenish fresh water.

Isolate and medicate

Quarantining the affected fish in a separate hospital tank is highly recommended. This prevents the potential spread of infectious pathogens to the rest of the stock. If a bacterial infection is suspected, you can disinfect the water using a potassium permanganate solution at a dosage of 1 g per 10,000 litres of water. For smaller home tanks or aquariums, adding Epsom salt (magnesium sulphate) at a rate of 0.5 to 1 g per litre of water works wonders. Epsom salt acts as an osmotic agent, drawing out the fluid buildup behind the eyes and reducing swelling. If the condition persists, targeted antibacterial medications suitable for ornamental or aquaculture fish should be administered. Keeping a vigilant eye on water quality remains the best preventive measure against this condition.