Barely six months after 21-year-old Diya Binu Pulickakandam made history as India's youngest municipal chairperson, she faces a no-confidence motion in Pala municipality. Cracks have surfaced in the alliance between the ruling independent collective and the UDF, which propped up her chairperson post.

Diya was elected alongside her father, Binu Pulickakandam, and uncle, Biju Pulickakandam, as part of an independent collective that enabled the UDF to wrest control of the Pala municipality from the Kerala Congress (M), ending the latter's long dominance in the civic body. In the 26-member council, the UDF-led alliance currently enjoys a narrow majority with 14 councillors, while the LDF has 12 members (KC(M) - 10, CPM - 2). The opposition has now submitted a no-confidence motion against Diya, signed by all its councillors and is hoping to secure support from Congress members after the Congress mandalam committee resolved to back its councillors' decision to sever ties with the independent collective.

Diya said she is ready to take on the challenge. "These are political issues, and I am ready to face them. I have never taken anything personally," she told Onmanorama. She maintained that she continues to be part of the UDF-backed administration. "I became the chairperson with the UDF's support. Until the UDF officially withdraws that support, I remain part of the coalition and will abide by its decision," she said.

The relationship between Congress and the independent collective deteriorated over allegations that the latter had allegedly grown closer to the Left. The immediate flashpoint was the municipality's decision to grant permission to the DYFI to hold its district conference at the Kottaramattom bus stand, despite the Congress having resolved to oppose it. Congress leaders also alleged that members of the independent collective deliberately stayed away from the council meeting in which the matter was discussed, thereby helping the proposal pass. Binu Pulickakandam rejected the allegation. "Granting permission for public programmes was a routine administrative decision, and political affiliation could not be the basis for denying an application. We were absent, as we were attending the funeral of a close neighbour," he said.

Diya Binu Pulickakandam. File Photo: Special Arrangement.

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The political tensions escalated further after Diya accused Congress councillor Biju Mathews of stealing her expensive watch and official files from the chairperson’s office. Her complaint came days after Biju Mathews alleged that Binu Pulickakandam and Biju Pulickakandam had assaulted him during a dispute over relocating an autorickshaw stand. Diya alleged that the watch and files went missing after Biju Mathews, accompanied by police officers acting on his complaint, entered the municipal office in her absence.

However, LDF leaders said administrative issues had existed from the beginning, but they initially chose not to highlight them because of Diya's age and inexperience. "She is very young, and we felt it was our responsibility to ensure she had a comfortable working environment instead of putting her under pressure," said opposition leader Biju Palappudavan, who moved the no-confidence motion. He said the LDF had waited for the Congress to realise that the alliance with the independent collective was no longer working. According to him, the ongoing political uncertainty has slowed municipal administration, with several monsoon-related projects and others remaining pending.

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Binu Pulickakandam dismissed the criticism, saying no administrative failure had occurred during Diya's tenure. "If there had been any lapse, it would have become evident by now. Age alone cannot determine one's ability," he said. He maintained that Diya was prepared to step down if the UDF officially withdrew its support, but until then, the family would continue as part of the coalition. Rejecting allegations that the family controlled Diya's functioning as chairperson, he said she handled official responsibilities independently and that he never accompanied her to official meetings or travelled in her official vehicle.

Diya with her uncle Biju Pulickakandam (left) and her father Binu Pulickakandam after the municipal election results were announced. File Photo: Manorama.

He also defended Diya against criticism over her age, saying politics was a learning process. "This is her battle. It doesn't matter whether she is young, a woman or a first-time councillor. Let her face it. If she succeeds, good. If she faces setbacks, those too will teach her valuable lessons," he said, adding that even if she loses the chairperson's post, continuing as a councillor would give her valuable political experience.

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Meanwhile, UDF councillors have refrained from making public comments, saying they will wait for the Congress leadership's official stand. UDF's Sebastian J Panackal said they would abide by the party's decision.

Congress rebel and deputy chairperson Maya Rahul, whose election alongside the independent collective had helped the UDF capture power, also ruled out speculation over future political arrangements. She said she would support whatever decision the UDF takes, adding that the present crisis had snowballed because minor differences were not resolved in time. Stressing that no party enjoys an outright majority in the council, she said cooperation was essential for stable governance, particularly at a time when the municipality was facing financial challenges.

If Diya loses the confidence vote, political circles are already speculating about a possible understanding between the Congress and Kerala Congress (M). One possibility being discussed is elevating Maya Rahul as chairperson with support from the KC(M).