Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has directed hospitals in the state to constitute Primary and Secondary Medical Boards for decisions on withdrawal of life support treatment in terminally ill patients, in line with the Supreme Court guidelines.

The Health and Family Welfare Department issued the order on July 15, 2026, following the Supreme Court judgment in Harish Rana v Union of India & Others dated March 11, 2026.

The order was issued based on directions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and recommendations from the Director of Medical Education and the Director of Health Services.

The Supreme Court had directed the Union government, in coordination with the Health Secretaries of states and Union Territories, to ensure that district Chief Medical Officers prepare and maintain panels of registered medical practitioners with the required qualifications for nomination to Secondary Medical Boards.

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Based on this, the state government has instructed District Medical Officers to prepare and maintain standing panels of eligible registered medical practitioners. These doctors will be nominated as independent members of Secondary Medical Boards whenever required, as per the Supreme Court guidelines. They will make decisions on the withdrawal of life support treatment.

The panels must be reviewed and updated at intervals not exceeding 12 months to ensure that the doctors included remain available, suitable and eligible under the prescribed guidelines.

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The Director of Health Services will monitor the implementation of the guidelines and submit compliance reports to the government every quarter.

The Health Department said a detailed action plan for implementing the directions will be issued separately.

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The order was issued by Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, on behalf of the Governor. It has been forwarded to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education and all District Medical Officers as through the Director of Health Services.