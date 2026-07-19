Remand prisoner attempts suicide by consuming phenyl at Idukki jail
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A remand prisoner, Sajith Sunil (22), attempted suicide by consuming cleaning phenyl at Muttom District Jail.
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He was arrested last week for possession of a fake Local Self Government Department (LSGD) stamp and is the second accused in the case.
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The prisoner's condition has stabilised after being treated at local hospitals and he has been moved to a general ward.
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Idukki: A remand prisoner attempted suicide at the Muttom District Jail on Sunday by allegedly consuming phenyl used for cleaning the jail bathroom.
The prisoner has been identified as Sajith Sunil (22), a native of Kollam, who was arrested last week in connection with a case involving the possession of a fake Local Self Government Department (LSGD) stamp. He is the second accused in the case.
Jail authorities found Sajith unconscious around 11.30 am and immediately shifted him to the District Hospital in Thodupuzha. He was later referred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for further treatment. According to Muttom Police, Sajith’s condition has stabilised and he has been shifted to the general ward.