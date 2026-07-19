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Idukki: A remand prisoner attempted suicide at the Muttom District Jail on Sunday by allegedly consuming phenyl used for cleaning the jail bathroom.

The prisoner has been identified as Sajith Sunil (22), a native of Kollam, who was arrested last week in connection with a case involving the possession of a fake Local Self Government Department (LSGD) stamp. He is the second accused in the case.

Jail authorities found Sajith unconscious around 11.30 am and immediately shifted him to the District Hospital in Thodupuzha. He was later referred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for further treatment. According to Muttom Police, Sajith’s condition has stabilised and he has been shifted to the general ward.

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