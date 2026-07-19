Kochi: The woman popularly known as the "viral Kumbh Mela girl" on Sunday approached the Ernakulam Central Police Station seeking protection, nine days after the Kerala High Court vacated its interim order granting her police protection.

The interim order was vacated after the government informed the court that police were unable to trace the woman using the address and contact number provided in her petition.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order after the government pleader submitted that repeated attempts to contact the petitioner had failed. "Now, it is a regular pattern from the petitioner. Every time she comes for police protection, the police are unable to contact her. The entire responsibility is on the police," the government pleader submitted.

While vacating the interim protection order, the court clarified that if the petitioner approaches the police in writing seeking protection, the authorities should provide the necessary assistance. The case has been posted for further hearing on July 21.

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The woman had approached the High Court alleging that she was subjected to hate campaigns on mainstream and social media following her marriage to a Muslim man.

She came into the national spotlight during last year's Maha Kumbh after videos of her selling rudraksha garlands at the festival went viral, earning her the nickname "viral Kumbh Mela girl."