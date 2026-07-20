Recognising that children growing up in the smartphone era need more than just traditional nursery rhymes, the Kerala government has decided to modernise the state's Anganwadi syllabus. A dedicated expert committee will be formed to integrate age-appropriate modern technology into the curriculum for children aged between three and six years. The updated syllabus is slated to be introduced from the next academic year.

Aligning with a digital-first world

The last major overhaul of the Anganwadi curriculum took place in 2015. The current educational framework is built around 30 core concepts, which guide children from understanding their immediate family and surroundings to interacting confidently with the wider world. While these foundational concepts will remain intact, the revised syllabus will adapt them to fit the realities of today’s technologically advanced society.

Expert panel to guide changes

An expert committee, comprising technical specialists and early childhood education experts, will be appointed to draft the recommendations. This move aims to strike a healthy balance between traditional social learning and the inevitable presence of digital technology in a toddler’s life, ensuring that early education remains relevant, engaging, and constructive.