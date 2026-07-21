Kochi: Days after three persons who ate food from a popular Kuzhimandhi restaurant in Kaloor were diagnosed of Shigella infection, triggering a food safety scare in the city, authorities launched a coordinated inspection drive across hotels, roadside eateries and street food stalls in Kochi, shutting down one establishment, imposing fines and collecting water samples for laboratory testing.

The surprise inspection was carried out on Monday evening by a joint team comprising officials from the Health Department, Food Safety Department, Kochi Corporation’s Health Wing and the Kochi City Police. Eight major food establishments in the Kaloor and Kadavanthra areas were inspected during the drive.

Even though the health department denied that the inspection was a direct response to the Shigella scare, the enforcement action comes in the wake of the recent food poisoning outbreak linked to Al-Reem Kuzhimandhi in Kaloor, where over 25 people reportedly fell ill after consuming food. At least three patients later tested positive for Shigella infection, prompting health authorities to intensify surveillance and food safety enforcement across the city.

During the inspection, officials ordered the immediate closure of one eatery in Kaloor after detecting multiple serious violations. Authorities said stale and unfit food items were found on the premises, employees were working without mandatory health cards, and the establishment failed to produce a valid drinking water quality test report.

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Two other establishments were fined a total of ₹6,000 for sanitation lapses and other operational deficiencies.

As part of the drive, officials also collected drinking water samples from six establishments that failed to produce mandatory water quality compliance certificates. The samples have been sent for chemical and bacteriological analysis to determine whether the water meets prescribed safety standards.

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Awareness posters highlighting hygiene practices and food safety guidelines were also displayed at the inspected establishments to sensitise food business operators.

Ernakulam District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Shahirsha R said the inspections would continue across the district and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.

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Shahirsha told Onmanorama that the inspections were carried out based on a pre-planned decision to step up the fight against communicable diseases in the district. "During a meeting held at the collectorate last month, it was decided to increase awareness and enforcement actions to prevent communicable diseases. As part of that we are conducting special drives in hotels too. It will continue in the coming days. The inspections happening days after the Shigella diagnosis is just a coincidence," the DMO said.

The DMO added that strict punitive action would be initiated under the relevant public health and food safety laws against anyone handling food or beverages in a manner that compromises public health or contributes to the spread of infectious diseases. All food business operators must strictly adhere to prescribed hygiene and food safety protocols, he added.

Health department sources said the recent Shigella scare had prompted intensified inspections across the district, with officials focusing on food handling practices, employee health certification, potable water quality and overall sanitation standards. "The objective is not merely to penalise violators but to prevent similar outbreaks by ensuring that food establishments comply with public health norms. Surveillance and inspections will continue in the coming days," the sources said.

The inspection team included Technical Assistants Santhosh K T and Babu M R from the District Health Department; Food Analyst Sreela V B and Health Inspectors Shiny K K, Sangeetha M M and Sreekala from the Kochi Corporation Health Wing; Food Safety Officers Rani Chacko and Elizabeth Jensi; and Civil Police Officers Vijesh and Shahajahan.

Health authorities have urged the public to report unhygienic conditions or suspected food safety violations at commercial food establishments to the Health Department or the Kochi Corporation so that prompt action can be taken.